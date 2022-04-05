Lancaster and Morecambe primary schools to see share of repair work cash

The schools have been named on a list for the next stage of repair and maintenance work to improve the condition of school buildings across Lancashire.

They are: Dallas Road, Ryelands and Willow Lane in Lancaster, Sandylands, Torrisholme, Grosvenor Park and West End in Morecambe, and Caton Community Primary School.

Lancashire County Council receives a grant from the Department for Education (DfE) to fund this work. Although the amount has not been finalised, this year's funding is expected to be more than £15m.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dallas Road Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

A list of priority repairs to 88 schools is being put forward to be considered by the county council's cabinet on Thursday April 7.

The list includes community and voluntary controlled schools, and those maintained by the county council.

Work to be funded ranges from roof repairs and rewiring, to heating system replacement and installation of new doors and windows. If approved, the work will take place in 2022 and 2023.

Edwina Grant, executive director for education and children's services, said: "It is essential that school buildings are kept in good repair to ensure they remain a safe place for young people, teachers and the whole school community.

Ryelands Primary School. Photo: Google Street View

"We've looked at the amount of DfE funding we're likely to receive and drawn up a list of schools that need priority repair work to ensure they can continue to operate safely with little risk of disruption to young people's education.

"Protecting the environment is also a major consideration and repairs and maintenance work will contribute towards reduction of CO2 levels where possible.”