The children of staff working at local authority schools in Lancashire could get priority for admission over some others, under plans being considered by Lancashire County Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

County Hall is set to carry out a public consultation on a proposed change to the criteria for how it allocates places to pupils when a school has received more applications than it has available capacity.

The suggested tweak to the the arrangements for dealing with oversubscribed schools would also see a level of priority being given to the children of armed forces personnel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped that prioritising the offspring of school staff would help in the recruitment and retention of teachers. A meeting of the county council’s cabinet at which the consultation was approved heard that representations had been received from several primary and secondary headteachers requesting the move for that very reason.

Would giving the children of teachers and other staff priority for admission to the schools where their parents work help to plug jobs gaps? (image: Pixabay)

The changes would affect the 235 so-called “community schools” operated by the authority - namely, maintained establishments or voluntary controlled schools.

However, many of the other schools in the county that set their own admissions criteria - like academies and diocesan church schools - have already taken the same step since it was permitted in new national rules in 2021, leaving county council-run schools at risk of being disadvantaged in the search for staff.

As part of the proposed change, children of staff would take third spot in the admissions criteria and pupils entitled to the “Services Premium” - because of one or both of their parents’ work in the forces - would slot in behind in fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That would still leave the newly-prioritised groups behind looked-after children and those deemed to have “exceptional medical social or welfare reasons” - but ahead of children with siblings at the school and, finally, those considered for admission on the basis of the distance between the school and where they live.

Papers presented to the cabinet state: “Giving priority to children of staff within the admission criteria may encourage applicants who live outside the area and school staff may be less likely to look for other jobs if their children are being educated at the school where they work.”

In order to be eligible for the new priority ranking for their children, staff would either have to have been employed at the school for at least two years at the time the application was made or have been recruited to fill a post where there is "a demonstrable skill shortage".

Cabinet member for education and skills Jayne Rear added: “It is known that the location and access to schools for their children can influence the decision of teachers and support staff when applying for a post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Including children eligible for [the] Services Premium will enable us to support armed forces families, acknowledging not only the service their patents provide in defence of our country, but also the educational-related disadvantages that can arise for children that are obliged to move with their families to postings all around the country and overseas - sometimes at very short notice.”

Last year the Ministry of Defence issued statutory guidance containing an expectation that local authorities take all possible steps to support armed forces families in the delivery of their services

The consultation will run from 10th November until 22nd December and, if the changes are ultimately approved, they will come into force from September 2025. There have been no changes to the oversubscription admission criteria for Lancashire’s maintained schoold for a decade.

THE PROPOSED PRIORITY LIST

The changes being consulted upon would see priority – in cases where a school did not have enough space for the number of applicants for places – ranked as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a primary or secondary school with a Geographical Priority Area, is oversubscribed, [these] priorities will be applied in order:1. Looked after children or a child who was previously looked after, but immediately after being looked after became subject to an adoption, child arrangement order, or special guardianship order or those children who appear to the school to have been in state care outside of England and ceased to be in state care as a result of being adopted, then...2. Children for whom the Local Authority accepts that there are exceptional medical, social or welfare reasons which are directly relevant to the school concerned, then...3. Children of Staff, then…4. Children eligible for Services Premium, then...5. Children living within the school’s geographical priority area with older brothers or sisters attending the school when the younger child will start, then...

6. Children living within the school’s geographical priority area, then...

7. Children living outside the school’s geographical priority area with older brothers or sisters still attending the school when the younger child will start, then...

8. Children living outside the school’s Geographical Priority Area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a primary school is oversubscribed on parental preferences, then the following priorities apply in order:1. Looked after children or a child who was previously looked after, but immediately after being looked after became subject to an adoption, child arrangement order, or special guardianship order or those children who appear to the school to have been in state care outside of England and ceased to be in state care as a result of being adopted, then...2. Children for whom the Local Authority accepts that there are exceptional medical social or welfare reasons which are directly relevant to the school concerned, then...

3. Children of staff, then...

4. Children eligible for Services Premium, then...

5. Children with older brothers and sisters attending the school when the younger child will start, then...6. Remaining places are allocated according to where a child lives. Those living nearest to the preferred school by a straight line (radial) measure will have priority.