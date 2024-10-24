Lancashire Teachers Bring Engineering To Life In The Classroom With Baxi

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the fourth year running, heating and hot water solutions provider Baxi is partnering with Primary Engineer to bring STEM into classrooms in the Preston area and inspire a new generation of engineers.

A group of the company’s engineers will be spending the next few months working with teachers in participating primary schools as they deliver the Primary Engineer Construction project to the children. The programme kicked off in October as local teachers, supported by Baxi engineers and the Primary Engineer team, were introduced to this year’s construction projects: a shoebox tipper truck for the lower primary years and a lighthouse tower with an electrical circuit for the upper primary school children.

Peter Short, Quality Project Lead at Baxi and one of the volunteer engineers, said:

“The initial session was all about meeting with the teachers, so that together we become comfortable with building these fun but reasonably challenging construction kits. Having this time with the teachers at the outset is great as it makes it easier to understand how best we can support them and the children in the classroom. I’ve also been invited to speak at an assembly about myself and my job. Fingers crossed I can answer all the questions…!

Peter Short, Quality Project Lead, with teaching staff at the Primary Engineer training day

“For me the goal is help the children understand what an engineer does, the multiple career options open to them in this sector, and the skills that are required to begin a career in engineering. And it goes without saying that my ultimate aim is to inspire them to become engineers!”

Over the next few months, Baxi’s engineers and the teachers will take the skills and knowledge that they have pooled back to the classrooms to begin the programme with the children.

Primary Engineer is an educational not-for-profit organisation connecting engineering and technology professionals like Baxi with schools to provide a real-world link to engineering. This unique programme provides a unique opportunity to engage with engineering, meet and work with engineering professionals and develop vital skills. Research shows that STEM aspirations and perceptions are formed during the primary years, making early engagement with pupils vital to overcome the skills crisis with a more diverse talent force.

Baxi is a founding member of the Construction Inclusion Coalition (CIC) which works to improve equity, diversity and inclusion across the sector.