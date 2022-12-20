Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards

The Lancashire Post and its sister titles across the county want to shout about the best in on-the-job training and this year we are running our second Lancashire Apprenticeship Awards. These awards celebrate and recognise the hard working individuals and organisations involved in apprenticeships, and how they shape our future. We are now open for entries across a variety of categories, and we are keen to hear from the many businesses and individuals in the county.

Editor Nicola Adam said “We want to recognise all of the efforts of the apprenticeship scheme - from the apprentices themselves to the wonderful training providers and employers who support them. Don’t hide your lights beneath a bushel, please enter and shout about all your hard work.”

The 2023 awards are being supported by Lancashire Skills Employment Hub, Blackpool and The Fylde College, Baxi Heating and Kepak Group. Our winners will be crowned at Preston North End Football Club, on Thursday March 23 where guests will enjoy a drinks reception, four course meal, entertainment, as well as the awards. All winners will be announced in the Lancashire Post on March 30 and on our website www.lep.co.uk

Nominations are now open, closing date for nominations is midnight Friday February 3, 2023. Enter online at: www.lancashireapprenticeshipawards.co.uk For further information contact the Events Team on 07786060702.

There are 14 categories.

SME Apprentice Employer of the Year: Sponsored by Blackpool and The Fylde College. Open to a business with up to 249 employees offering apprenticeships.

Large Business Employer of the Year: Sponsored by Baxi Heating Open to a business with 250+ employees offering apprenticeship.

Diversity & Inclusion Programme: Open to employers who embrace equality and diversity in their apprenticeship programme.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year: Sponsored by Kepak Group The winner of this category can be a college, organisation or business that provides apprenticeship training courses.

Mentor of the Year: This category is for an individual who has helped and inspired apprentices in the first steps in their careers. Mentors can be the line manager or someone within the organisation that has contributed to the individual’s development. Entries should be completed by either the apprentice and/or mentor.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: Sponsored by Lancashire Skills Employment Hub Open to apprentices who are studying level 2 qualifications (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9).

Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices who are studying level 3 qualifications (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Higher Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices who are studying level 4 or above qualifications. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Degree Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above. (equivalent to a degree). Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within either the Health or Public Service Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider.and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within the Engineering or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Construction/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within the Construction/Development or Manufacturing sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. Apprentices will be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within the Business Professional sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider. and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022. Technology & Digital Apprentice of the Year: Open to apprentices working within either the IT or Digital Marketing Sector. The entry should be completed by either the apprentice, employer or training provider and have been enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.