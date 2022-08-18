Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nationally, A-level grades are down this year compared to last, however many of the Lancashire schools who shared their results with us today fared better.

While nationally the number of A* and A grades were down 8.4 points to 36.4%, half of all grades awarded to Preston’s Cardinal Newman College were A or A*, and two in every five at Hutton Church of England Grammar School were.

Cardinal Newman College also achieved an 100% pass rate, whilst Blackpool Sixth Form College achieved 99% and St Mary's Catholic Academy 97%, all three higher than the national average of 98.4%.

A-level and T-level students across Lancashire celebrate as their hard work pays off

Also expressing pride in their students today were Runshaw College in Leyland, the Rossall School in Fleetwood and Kirkham Grammar School.

Meanwhile Blackpool and the Fylde College, one of the leading providers of technical and professional education in England, celebrated their first T-level results day today.

The achievement rate for T Level students who studied at Blackpool and The Fylde College is 100 per cent, whilst overall, 85 per cent achieved a grade of Merit and above, and 39 per cent gained a Distinction T Level grade.

County Councillor Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills said: "I'd like to congratulate all our students for their hard work over the past two years, and thank the teaching staff who have supported them during these turbulent times.

"It is important to acknowledge that these young people are the first to sit formal exams since the start of the pandemic. They have shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity, and should be incredibly proud of themselves, regardless of their A-level results.

"If you did not get the grades you wanted or expected, then please do not think all is lost. You do have options and there is help available.

"I wish our young people every success as they enter this next chapter in their lives, wherever that may be."