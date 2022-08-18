Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Councillor Jayne Rear, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills said: "I'd like to congratulate all our students for their hard work over the past two years, and thank the teaching staff who have supported them during these turbulent times.

"It is important to acknowledge that these young people are the first to sit formal exams since the start of the pandemic. They have shown tremendous resilience in the face of adversity, and should be incredibly proud of themselves, regardless of their A-level results.

"If you did not get the grades you wanted or expected, then please do not think all is lost. You do have options and there is help available.

"I wish our young people every success as they enter this next chapter in their lives, wherever that may be."

The council added that advice and support are available for young people whose results aren't as hoped for.

They are urged to contact the higher education provider they had planned to attend and discuss the options available to them, or ask their school sixth form or college about their appeals process.

Students can also contact Talkzone, part of Lancashire County Council's youth services, whose trained advisers can talk to students, in confidence, about their exam results and any other concerns.

The service can be accessed by telephone, email, text and webtalk from 2pm to 10pm every day, including weekends and Bank Holidays.

Young people can call Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text 07786 511 111 or email [email protected]