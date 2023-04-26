Kind Carnforth school kids go above and beyond to help charities
Youngsters at Carnforth Christ Church CE Primary School have been having fun while supporting good causes as part of the RotaKids club.
RotaKids is an organisation where children and schools help to raise money to give to charities both at home and internationally.
It allows children to have fun while doing fantastic things for good causes.
In the past year, Carnforth Christ Church CE Primary School has been filled with opportunities and activities for all of the children to enjoy.
At Christmas time, they held an elf run which raised £554 for St John’s Hospice, and also donated food to Morecambe Bay Food Bank.
At Easter, the school hosted an Easter bingo evening, where children could win chocolate prizes (donated by parents), and raised £440!
This was recently donated to the local swimming pool, where the children swim every week, so that they can build a new extension.
Additionally, Carnforth RotaKids have raised £132 from a cake sale for North West Cancer Research in return for them delivering some scientific experiments with classes during Science Week 2023.
Internationally, they support ‘Lend with Care’, which supports small businesses around the globe, and are collecting ring pulls for the ‘Purple Community Fund', which supports children in education in the Philippines.
Outside of school, the children have planted crocus bulbs to support the polio eradication around the world.
In future months, Carnforth RotaKids, who are supported by Carnforth Rotary Club, are looking forward to litter picking in the community, the RotaKids conference, working with The Rivers Trust and taking part in first aid training, which will be used to teach Key Stage 1 in school.