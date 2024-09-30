Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key pioneer of St Martin’s College in Lancaster almost 60 years ago has died in France, aged 98.

Ben Holgate became head of art studies in 1965, a post he held for 15 years.

He led the establishment of an especially strong art faculty, including the late Jan Thorn and Barry Gregson and also Ray Haslam, who succeeded him as head of department.

They also made up an excellent skiffle group, The Foggy Mountain Breakdown Band, to entertain students at Rag Week with Ben on fiddle, Ray on guitar and Barry and Jan going for laughs on string bass and washboard.

Ben Holgate outside Lancaster City Museum at one of his exhibitions in the late nineties.

Highlights of Ben’s career included giving Princess Alexandra, Chancellor of Lancaster University, one of his sculptures on a visit to his department.

Another was accompanying founder principal Dr Hugh Pollard to Cornwall, where they bought a maquette “Winged Figure” sculpture from Dame Barbara Hepworth, now in the collection of the college’s successor, the University of Cumbria.

Working from his home studio, at first in Bowerham Road and later in Whinfell Drive, Ben and his wife Barbara produced memorable majolica and bronze effect sculpture throughout the seventies and eighties.

They were involved in the Lakeland Craft Guild for many years and exhibited extensively in the Lake District and at Wolf House Gallery, Silverdale.

Ben Holgate with Princess Alexandra at St Martin’s College in 1967. They are seen in the art department with an Alexandra iron press, named in honour of Princess Alexandra of Denmark, later Queen Alexandra, the Princess’s great-grandmother.

After leaving St Martin’s, Ben returned to painting and held exhibitions of his pastel landscapes at Lancaster City Museum and Lancaster University, as well as further afield.

He also volunteered at St John’s Hospice, teaching art classes.

In 1980 Ben and Barbara were commissioned to create a nativity scene for St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, which graced royal Christmases for many years.

It is still in the collection and put on public display each year.

After 40 memorable years in Lancaster, Ben and Barbara moved to south west France in 2004.

Living near their daughter Beth, they continued to produce sculpture and paintings with Ben holding painting classes.

Born in Liverpool in 1926, the same year as the late Queen Elizabeth, Ben attended Quarry Bank School, where the Beatle John Lennon was a pupil.

Ben joined the Army towards the end of World War Two in 1944. As a second lieutenant, he was posted to India and later spent two years in the Indian Army before Indian independence.

On returning to Britain, he served in the Gordon Highlanders, repatriating prisoners of war from Scotland to Italy and Germany.

Once back home, Ben studied at Liverpool College of Art, Burslem and Loughborough Colleges, becoming an art teacher. He met Barbara Watson, and they married in 1959, 65 years ago.

Ben died after a short illness on August 29 and is survived by his wife, daughter Beth, son Ben in Australia and five grandchildren.