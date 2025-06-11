Joy for Lancaster families as pre-school sessions are extended thanks to cash windfall

Little Tornadoes and their mums at Barton Road Centre in Lancaster.

A Lancaster community centre is celebrating after receiving National Lottery funding to extend sessions for pre-school children.

The Little Tornadoes sessions now run every Friday from 10am until noon at Barton Road Centre in addition to the Play Café on Tuesday and Wednesdays, thanks to the £17,500 investment.

While Play Café is aimed at babies and toddlers, Little Tornadoes is for those a little older who can make use of bigger play equipment and of the centre’s back garden, where the youngsters are encouraged to go bug hunting.