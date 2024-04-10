Join the upbeat launch for Lancaster University's campus in the city 2024

Lancaster University’s family-friendly ‘campus in the city’ festival starts this Thursday (April 11).
By Anne RothwellContributor
Published 10th Apr 2024, 11:12 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2024, 15:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Packed with a host of exciting activities, the three-day festival (April 11 to 13) to be held at various locations, will be officially launched at 10am at More Music in Morecambe by the Mayor of Lancaster, Coun Roger Dennison, and the University’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Research and Enterprise), Professor Malcolm Joyce.

The ever-popular Baybeat Streetband will also get campus in the city off to a rousing start with an upbeat performance at the launch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The festival is designed to showcase some of the University’s amazing research projects so there’s bound to be something to spark your curiosity with games, challenges, displays, arts, crafts, and demonstrations for all ages.

Baybeat Streetband will get the festival off on the right noteBaybeat Streetband will get the festival off on the right note
Baybeat Streetband will get the festival off on the right note

Hands-on activities and exciting opportunities will encourage local people to learn more about a wide range of intriguing topics.

The free festival will be open from 10am to 4pm each day at three venues:

· More Music in Morecambe on Thursday, 11 April

· The Storey and The Gregson Community Centre in Lancaster on Friday, 12 April

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

· The Library and Marketplace in Lancaster on Saturday, 13 April

Most activities are ‘drop in’ and you don’t need to book so simply take a look here for the full programme and information to see what’s lined up: https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/events/campus-in-the-city/

However, some events and workshops do need to be pre-booked, including:

· ‘Gaming and The Future City Workshop’ SOLD OUT but more spaces just added!

· Are we healthier than ever?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

· You be the judge! Has Lancaster University Got Talent?

· Why lived experience matters in health research

· A poem’s guardian: From an Argentine political prison to present-day Britain

· How to make an icon workshop

Secure your place for any of the above here https://www.trybooking.com/uk/DFWQ

You can follow campus in the city on Facebook, X and Instagram to learn more about the exciting activities planned!

Related topics:Lancaster UniversityLancasterMayorMorecambeGaming