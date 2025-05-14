‘Inspirational’ inaugural lectures at Lancaster University

The first two of three inaugural lectures have taken place at Lancaster University before packed audiences.

The first lecture at the Faculty of Health and Medicine was by Prof Ailsa Brotherton, Director of Improvement, Research and Innovation at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Prof Brotherton is Director of Improvement, Research and Innovation at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (LTHFT) and the Improvement Director for NHS IMPACT and the National Improvement Board.

She is also a member of the National Frailty Board. As a national expert in quality improvement, she has been instrumental in supporting the strategic discussions and priority setting between FHM and the trust executives. In the lecture, she explored opportunities for collaborative working as the adoption of NHS IMPACT, the national framework for improvement and develop a systems thinking approach to deliver key strategic priorities, including Frailty.

The second lecture was by Prof Mark Spencer, a local GP and founder of Healthier Fleetwood and chair of Fleetwood Trust.

Prof Spencer has been a GP in Fleetwood for over 30 years and is passionate about addressing health inequalities. He has been involved in various initiatives to improve access to healthcare and promote healthy living, particularly among disadvantaged groups.

He is a founder and volunteer for Healthier Fleetwood, as well as being a trustee and chair of Fleetwood Trust, a charity re-purposing the former Fleetwood Hospital into a vibrant Community Hub.

He has worked with colleagues in Lancaster Medical School helping to decipher the impact of Covid-19 on the health and wellbeing of Fleetwood community. He has also had input into the re-design of the medical school curriculum to offer an increased focus on community-based care, disease prevention and the impact of the wider determinants of health.

Dean of the Faculty of Health and Medicine, Prof Jo Rycroft-Malone, said: “Our honorary professors are an important part of our collaborative community. It was a pleasure to host these inaugural lectures which were a celebration and recognition of the contribution of two outstanding individuals.

"We enjoyed inspirational presentations, each different in their own way. We were privileged to learn something about the personal and professional motivations of Prof Brotherton and Prof Spencer and about how their important contributions to health improvement and health inequalities. We are delighted they are part of our community and look forward to continuing our close working relationship with them both.”

The third lecture will take place on July 10 with Prof Vishnu Chandrabalan, a Consultant Surgeon and Head of Data Science at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

He also serves as the Chief Clinical Information Officer for the Lancashire and South Cumbria Secure Data Environment which aims to utilise data to improve health outcomes in the region.

The lecture will be in HI One on the university campus from 5.30-7.30pm.Please book your free place at https://lancaster-uk.libcal.com/event/4364858