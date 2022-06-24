In pictures: Pod celebration at Wray Primary School

Wray Primary School had a 'Pod Celebration' on their school field.

By Michelle Blade
Friday, 24th June 2022, 3:45 pm

The school recently had two teaching pods installed on the field to develop its forest school and held the celebration as an official opening of the pods.

The children did traditional maypoling and some singing, and cream teas were served to those who attended.

Wray Primary School have exciting plans for their forest school in the future.

1. The Mayor of Lancaster Joyce Pritchard helps pupils from Wray Primary School cut the ribbon to officially open the school's new pods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

2. Pupils from Wray Primary School perform a song to celebrate the opening of their new learning pods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

3. Parents watch on as children from Wray Primary School perform to celebrate the opening of their new learning pods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

4. Pupils from Wray Primary School perform a song to celebrate the opening of their new learning pods. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

