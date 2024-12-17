The headteacher of Dallam School and his leadership team have been commended for their progress in implementing the school’s improvement plan.

This recognition came during a one-day Ofsted monitoring inspection at the Milnthorpe school last month.

Ofsted explained that the purpose of such visits is to assess and report on a school’s progress, emphasising improvements made since the previous graded inspection in May 2023.

Rated as ‘Requires Improvement’, Dallam School has demonstrated significant strides in addressing key areas of concern, according to a report by inspector Amina Modan.

At Dallam School, the focus is on interactive lessons and frequent checks to identify and address gaps in knowledge so every student can succeed.

The inspector highlighted four areas for continued focus:

1. Enhancing teachers’ use of assessments to adapt instruction and address gaps in pupils’ knowledge.

2. Providing increased support for older students with gaps in their reading skills.

3. Ensuring staff are well-prepared and confident in consistently implementing the school’s new behaviour policy.

Dallam Headteacher Steve Henneberry. Photo by Steven Barber

4. Strengthening communication with pupils to better engage and involve them in the school’s improvements.

In response, headteacher Steven Henneberry said he is pleased that the inspector could see changes were already having a positive impact.

“The school plan focuses on a new approach in the classroom, a positive change in the school community and supporting students' personal development further,” he added.

“In the classroom, we are delivering interactive lessons and ensuring frequent checks on understanding. Teachers are focused on on-the-spot assessment and real-time feedback to identify and address gaps in knowledge to ensure every student can succeed.

“We are also reinforcing high expectations for behaviour and conduct. Parents and carers now receive real-time updates via a parent app, helping them stay informed and involved.”

Mr Henneberry also highlighted efforts to enrich students’ overall school experience, and said: “Our initiatives include relaunching residential trips and team-building days, increasing meaningful time with form tutors, strengthening pastoral support, and embedding themes of respect and tolerance within the personal development curriculum.”