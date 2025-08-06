I’m a Clearing expert - here are the five biggest myths parents still believe about Clearing, ahead of A level results day

A student recruitment expert at University Academy 92 (UA92) has revealed the biggest Clearing myths parents and students believe and why getting it wrong could risk missing out on the right course.

Lydia Collier, student recruitment manager at Manchester-based UA92 says Clearing has been unfairly branded a “last resort” for too long, despite students with a range of qualifications and top-ranking universities using it every year.

Her advice comes as a record high of 328,390 18-year old students* prepare for A level results day on Thursday 14th August, with many likely to rethink their options through Clearing.

Lydia explains: “I talk to hundreds of students, parents and teachers in the run up to A level results day and it still surprises me how many misconceptions there are about Clearing and who it is for.

Lydia Collier

“Results day can be stressful for everyone involved, but with the right support, parents can help turn it from a moment of panic into a chance for their young person to take control and make confident choices.”

She’s now revealed the five most common myths causing avoidable stress for families and what you really need to know.

1.Clearing is only for people who fail their exams

Clearing isn’t just for students who miss their grades, far from it. Clearing is open to anyone who doesn’t already have an offer to study at university.

It includes students who decide to apply after 30 June, want to change direction or even aim higher after getting better-than-expected results.

At UA92, we regularly support students who take these routes. Whether it’s rethinking their course, finding a less traditional approach to higher education or wanting smaller class sizes and more structure, we help them take control and find the degree that’s right for them.

2.Clearing opens on A level results day

Many people believe Clearing only starts on A level results day, but that’s not the case.

Clearing is actually a three-month window that opens in early July and runs through to October. This means if you’ve already got your results, whether BTECs or other qualifications, you don’t have to wait until A level results day to start exploring your options.

This applies to all students, whether you're looking for a full three-year degree or something different. At UA92, that includes two-year accelerated degrees and one-year CertHE courses for those who want a more flexible or focused route into higher education.

3.You can't use Clearing if you get accepted at your firm or insurance choice

Many people think that once you've been accepted by your firm or insurance choice, you're locked in. But if you’ve changed your mind, you can use Clearing to explore other options to find a better fit.

4.Only lower quality courses are available in Clearing

There’s still a stigma that only low-quality courses are available through Clearing, but that’s simply not true.

Many smaller institutions get overlooked in favour of traditional names but can still offer you a quality degree from a top university as well as a fantastic student experience. Clearing helps you spot those hidden gems.

5.You must take the first offer you get

While there’s a misconception that students should accept the first offer they get in Clearing, there’s no rush to make a final decision immediately.

Speaking to as many universities as you want, comparing your options and talking it through with your family or friends is key. Once you’re 100% sure, you can add it as your clearing choice on UCAS Hub.

Lydia continues: “We want students to feel supported, not panicked. Clearing is a chance to reflect on what they really want and take control.”

UA92, based in Old Trafford, Manchester takes a career-focused approach to higher education, offering courses with strong industry connections, fixed timetables and no end-of-year exams.**

“We meet students every day who want something deliberately different, whether that’s a course shaped around real careers, a fixed timetable or no end of year exams. Clearing gives them options and the space to choose what’s right for them, not just what’s familiar.”

For more information, visit: UA92.ac.uk

*UCAS’ full data report

**There may be exams in some subject areas. If you’re on a 3-year degree starting in September, November or January, your timetable is fixed throughout your studies.