How to beat procrastination for exam season

With exam season looming, students all over Lancaster are gearing up for late nights, highlighters, and revision timetables. Yet from what I see, the biggest battle isn’t the exams themselves; it’s procrastination.

As a professional coach who works with students to help them set, achieve and usually exceed their goals, I know this challenge all too well. The flashcards don’t get made, the notes don’t get reviewed, and before they know it, students are facing the night before the exam with a sinking feeling in their stomach.

While many might think that procrastination is just a form of laziness, in my experience, it is usually a sign that something else is happening beneath the surface.

So, how can the students in Lancaster break the cycle this exam season?

The first step is to identify the cause of the delay. Are they avoiding the task because they’re unsure how to begin? Or because it’s genuinely hard? Or because it’s boring? You can’t beat procrastination until you know what you’re dealing with.

Next, get specific. A vague goal like “revise chemistry” can feel overwhelming and difficult to initiate, whereas something like “revise bonding types from 3pm to 3.30pm” is clear and doable. Knowing what needs to be done and when it will happen makes it much easier to follow through.

Finally, choose momentum over motivation. Waiting to feel motivated can mean waiting forever. Just start – even if it’s just five minutes. Momentum builds once you’re in motion, and the first step is always the hardest.

There is one final piece of advice that I often give to people struggling with procrastination: be kind to yourself. Every student I’ve worked with who struggles with procrastination seems to think they’re uniquely lazy or 'bad'. That belief brings stress, anxiety, and a heavy sense of failure, all of which lead to more avoidance. It can be helpful to remember that procrastination is a normal and controllable behaviour.

Best of luck to all the students in Lancaster sitting their exams!