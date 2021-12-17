Honorary degree for former Lancaster University Pro Chancellor
Former Lancaster University Pro Chancellor Roger Liddle has been awarded an honorary degree at the university’s postgraduate graduation ceremonies.
Roger Liddle, Lord Liddle of Carlisle, served as Pro Chancellor and Chair of Council at Lancaster University from 2013 to 2020. He has been a Labour member of the House of Lords since 2010 and currently serves on its European Affairs Select Committee.
He has served as the Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Europe, worked for the European Commission as a Principal Adviser to the Trade Commissioner and President, and advised the Business Secretary on industrial policy.
He was born in Carlisle and educated at Carlisle Grammar School. He won a Wyndham Scholarship to Oxford where he earned degrees in Modern History and Management Studies. He has also been a member of Cumbria County Council since 2013.