Honorary degree for former Lancaster University Pro Chancellor

Roger Liddle, Lord Liddle of Carlisle, Honorary Doctor of Laws.

Roger Liddle, Lord Liddle of Carlisle, served as Pro Chancellor and Chair of Council at Lancaster University from 2013 to 2020. He has been a Labour member of the House of Lords since 2010 and currently serves on its European Affairs Select Committee.

He has served as the Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Europe, worked for the European Commission as a Principal Adviser to the Trade Commissioner and President, and advised the Business Secretary on industrial policy.