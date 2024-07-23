Homebuilder teams up with Lancaster & Morecambe college to inspire next generation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading homebuilder, Northstone, has launched its Construction Pathways programme – a unique partnership with Lancaster & Morecambe College designed to inspire and develop the next generation of construction workers.

As part of the programme, construction students from the college will visit the site of Northstone’s latest development, Breacla in Scotforth, Lancaster multiple times over the next 12 months, giving them a firsthand look at the development process at each stage, from remediation of earthworks to laying the foundations and the build itself.

To launch the Pathways programme, Northstone welcomed the first set of students to Breacla, which is currently at the initial stage working with BSH Remediation, specialists in a wide range of remediation, geotechnical and environmental development solutions, who are now on site to commence earthworks in preparation for build later this year.

The students had a tour and talk from Northstone head of preconstruction, Chris Okey, and technical manager, James Forrington.

Throughout the year, students will have the opportunity to see how a development comes to fruition with access to Northstone’s various experts at each stage of the process and there will also be an opportunity for them to gain hands on experience.

Commenting on the new initiative, Chrissie Bramhall, Communities Manager at Northstone said: “We are fortunate to have some of the most forward-thinking construction brains in the industry at Northstone and recognising this and our ambition to break the mould and be the new new build gave us an overwhelming sense of responsibility to work with the next generation of workers entering the field.

“The 12-month programme is designed to showcase that things can be done differently in construction, covering everything from design to materials to the build itself, identifying opportunities along the way to do better and be better. We’ve already met some fantastic students and can’t wait to welcome more!”

Ryann Williams, Programme Area Manager for Construction, Energy & Engineering, at Lancaster & Morecambe College added: “We’re excited to be working with Northstone on the Construction Pathways programme. This is a fantastic opportunity for our learners to gain an insight into the full development cycle and to have access to the pioneering construction professionals leading the way at Northstone.”

Northstone has six developments in total across Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Lancashire. The homebuilder has become known for its eco-leading open plan features which come as standard on all of its homes such as; triple glazed windows, thicker insulated wall cavities, wondrwall intelligent home system and waste water recovery system with some homes now being constructed with an advanced specification including solar panels and car chargers.