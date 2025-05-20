A Heysham teacher is selling off a year’s worth of his artwork to raise money for a children’s charity.

Peter Houghton publishes his Space Axolotl: The Missions comic in one-page weekly instalments, by hand-drawing them and uploading digital copies to a Patreon account.

After accumulating a year’s worth of the physical artwork, which is drawn using fine-liners and Japanese brush pens, Peter has now decided to raise money for the Morecambe charity Unique Kidz and Co, by selling the comics.

Peter, who teaches at St Patrick's Catholic Primary School, said: “I couldn’t decide what to do with the original artwork as I now had a year’s worth of work.”

Peter Houghton with some of his artwork.

He described having a ‘lightbulb’ moment to use the artwork to raise money for charity, and asked his patrons to vote for which charity to donate to.

Unique Kidz and Co formed in 2009 and gives children with additional needs the opportunity to socialise and play.

Speaking about the charity, Peter said: “Thanks to the hard work of this irrepressible charity, these children get to enjoy socialising, playing and making wonderful memories that they might not otherwise get the opportunity to make.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to support them in what they do.”

Some of Peter's comic art.

The artwork, which is presented on A4 card, will be on sale until September 7, and can be found at First Age Comics in Lancaster, or online at https://spaceaxolotl.bigcartel.com/products

Peter first started creating Space Axolotl with his daughter during lockdown, and since its inception eight comics have gone into production, which Peter said have been enjoyed by readers as far as Canada, New Zealand, South Africa and South America.