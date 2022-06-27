Heysham swimming pool to reopen

The pool, which is at the Bay Leadership Academy in Osborne Road, was operated by Lancaster City Council on behalf of owner Lancashire County Council until 2016.

Morecambe Central county councillor Margaret Pattison worked tirelessly gathering petition signatures and securing funding to help keep it from falling into disrepair while a new operator was found.

After a refurbishment, the pool reopened in 2019 before once again closing due to the pandemic.

Coun Margaret Pattison outside the pool.

Coun Pattison said: “The re-opening of Heysham Pool is one of my proudest achievements. I know if I hadn’t secured funding to keep it in a fit state, there’s no way it would be re-opening now. It makes me so happy to know local children will have a pool to use nearby.”