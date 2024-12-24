Heysham school pupils bake 200 mince pies to help others this Christmas
Pupils made Christmas biscuits ahead of hosting a festive afternoon tea event for members of the community and care home residents, before visiting St John's Church to participate in a Christmas Carol service.
Budding bakers also made 200 mince pies for St John's Hospice's 'Light up a Life' celebration. Funds from the event go towards the charity's Winter Appeal, which helps to combat loneliness and isolation experienced by patients and their carers in the community.
Continuing community kindness through culinary endeavours, pupils also held their second ‘Big Cook’ of the year - supported by Lidl and Eggcup charity - where they worked together to prepare over 200 meals for local charities.
The Winter Gift Programme is an annual campaign which sees pupils and staff from every Star Academies school unite to participate in a broad range of charitable giving, acts of kindness and volunteering; all with one simple aim – to make sure no one faces the challenges of winter alone.