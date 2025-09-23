Heysham school gets new Government-funded nursery

Mossgate Primary school in Heysham has been one of the recipients of Government money to expand nursery provision.

The £142,000 received by Mossgate has paid for a reordering and expansion of the early years spaces plus outdoor canopies to allow more outdoor learning.

The new nursery, which was visited this week by Heysham MP Lizzi Collinge, comes as the Government implements its policy commitment of 30 hours of free childcare and delivers funding for schools to develop nurseries.

After her visit, Lizzi Collinge MP said: “It was lovely to visit the new Mossgate nursery and see how effectively the school has used the funds provided by the Government.

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge with headteacher Rob Smith, Bryony Booth and Katie Turnbull.

"Expanding affordable nursery provision is so important for working parents. New nurseries and expanding the hours paid for by the Government means working families with small children are properly supported.

“The Best Start Hubs which we are rolling out across the country will also support young families to make sure kids are school-ready and that any problems such as special needs are identified early.”

Headteacher Rob Smith said: "We are delighted with our new school-based nursery for three and four-year-olds and the building work which has taken place over the summer holidays.

"Our new school-based nursery will allow us to support families earlier so children have the best start to their education by working together.

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge in the new facility with a pupil.

"We are fortunate to have a Leading Foundation Stage Teacher for Lancashire who is leading and teaching in our new nursery and will ensure our youngest children start their learning journey with the firmest of foundations for the future."

Bryony Booth, EYFS leader and teacher, who was instrumental in designing the new nursery and reception provision, said: "Learning through play is at the heart of everything we do in our new school-based nursery and reception class.

"Our stimulating environments, both indoor and outdoor, ensure all of our children are engaged in purposeful play and learning which is supported by our highly skilled and dedicated EYFS team.

"We have worked closely with HPA Chartered Architects and Cosy to create amazing indoor and outdoor environments for our youngest children in nursery and reception."

Katie Turnbull, business manager, said: "The interest in our new school-based nursery has been amazing and places are filling up fast.

"We already have bookings for next year which is down to the school's excellent reputation and the amazing environments we have created using the government funding.”

Mossgate Primary School is holding an open morning on Saturday October 11, 10am to noon, for prospective families who have children who will be starting school (reception) in September 2026 and for those considering nursery now or in the future.

Following the open morning, families can sign up for a personal tour of the school and nursery with the headteacher, so you can see a typical school day and found out more about the wider school.

The deadline to apply for starting school is Thursday January 15 2026.