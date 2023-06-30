Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School has been rated 'Good' by inspectors.

The team, visiting for two days in May, found pupils enjoy going to school. They feel happy and safe, and try their best during lessons.

Pupils also behave impeccably. They are respectful to each other, and they consider carefully how their own behaviour might impact others. They are clear that everyone is welcome in their school.

Trumacar executive head Paul Slater outside the school.

The school leaders have designed a curriculum which ensures that pupils’ learning builds from their starting points in the nursery class.

The curriculum is suitably ambitious and designed to give pupils opportunities to develop and deepen their learning.

In most subjects, leaders have clearly defined what teachers must deliver and what pupils should know.

However, in a few subjects, inspectors found the leaders are still finalising their curriculum thinking. In these subjects, teachers are not as clear about the knowledge that pupils should learn, which hinders how well some pupils learn.

Inspectors felt leaders should ensure that teachers are clear about which key concepts to teach and when to revisit them so that pupils know and remember more over time.

Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are supported well.

Staff identify pupils’ needs early, and leaders ensure that they use external agencies to provide appropriate support for pupils.

Pupils with SEND access the same curriculum as their peers, and teachers skilfully adapt their delivery of the curriculum to ensure that pupils with SEND can achieve the same learning goals as other pupils.

Pupils learn about different religions, and they recognise the importance of tolerance in modern society.

However, inspectors noted that some staff do not deliver aspects of the personal, social and health education (PSHE) curriculum as well as they should.

As a result, some pupils’ understanding of different families and cultures is not as well developed as it could be.

The report noted that arrangements for safeguarding are effective.

Leaders ensure that all staff, including governors, receive regular and up-to-date safeguarding training, which helps to ensure that staff understand the potential risks to pupils.

Leaders and staff are proactive in their approach to addressing safeguarding issues.

For example, they utilise visits from external agencies to make pupils aware of the risks that they may face in the local community.

Staff forge strong relationships with families.

Parents and carers appreciate the work that staff do to care for their children

Executive head Paul Slater said: "There is a lot for us to be proud of here at Trumacar, especially the fact that not only have we retained our Good inspection result, but have further enhanced our Behaviour and Attitudes grade to Outstanding!

"Trumacar is very proud of all that it provides for the pupils throughout the school and this report confirms and celebrates the hard work, determination and enthusiasm that all of our staff team show throughout the school year.