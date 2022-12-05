The report, published by Ofsted this week, follows an inspection at the Heysham secondary school on October 12 and 13.

It is the school’s first inspection since joining Star Academies, one of the country’s leading multi-academy trusts, in June 2018.

Prior to converting to Star Academies, the predecessor school, known as Heysham High, received an 'inadequate' rating across all areas in 2016.

Bay Leadership Academy has received its best ever Ofsted.

The school, until now, has never been judged a ‘good school’ since it opened its doors in 1937. This outcome marks a significant milestone in the school’s transformational journey since it joined the trust.

Ofsted inspectors, who judged the school to be ‘good’ in all four areas of the inspection framework, praised the whole school community on the improvements made at the school.

The report noted that ‘pupils, parents and carers, place this school at the heart of their local community’ and that pupils ‘are happy and proud to be part of this school’.

School leaders have been praised as being ‘ambitious for pupils’, with governors and trustees described as ‘ambitious in their vision for the school’.

The inspection team concluded that ‘teachers have increased their expectations of what pupils can and should achieve in lessons,’, meaning pupils ‘benefit from a well-planned curriculum.’

Other highlights of the report include:

‘Pupils said that they value the many opportunities that they are offered to contribute to local causes.’

‘Teachers deliver the curriculum well. They choose appropriate activities to help pupils to learn new knowledge.’

‘Teachers use a range of suitable assessment strategies across all subjects. Leaders are quick to use this information to identify any gaps in pupils’ learning.’

‘Leaders work well with local primary schools to help pupils with SEND to transfer smoothly into Year 7. Teachers skilfully use the information that is provided by leaders to adapt the delivery of the curriculum for pupils with SEND.’

‘Leaders ensure that pupils develop a love of reading. They provide many experiences to expose pupils to a range of genres and different texts.’

‘Leaders have devised a wide range of opportunities for pupils to develop their personal skills and their character.’

‘Leaders have built effective links with businesses in the local community. This is to provide opportunities for pupils to learn about different types of work.’

‘The arrangements for safeguarding are effective. Leaders know the local context of their school very well.’

Principal Lee Waring said: “Securing a ‘good’ Ofsted rating for the first time is a significant achievement for the school and the wider community. It is testament to the hard work and commitment of our wonderful pupils, parents, staff and governors.

“We hope this provides parents and carers with confidence that the steps taken and measures implemented by the leadership team and Star Academies are leading to improved educational provision for our young people.

