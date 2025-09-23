Head takes on marathon challenge for Lancaster hospice in memory of popular teaching assistant
Ian decided to take on this ultimate challenge in honour of Helen Larkin, a longstanding teaching assistant at Caton St Paul's Primary School, who sadly passed away in May.
St John's Hospice provided supportive care for Mrs Larkin and her family, and Ian felt the marathon was a way of helping a much-loved charity.
With more than £3,000 raised for St John's Hospice, the aches and pains of a 26.2 mile run were definitely worth it, he said.
Ian said: "At 49, and not a natural runner, it's the hardest thing I've done for a long time! I know Helen would have been cheering me on, and making sure I finished the course – she even brought the sunshine!
"The cheers and encouragement of children and staff along the promenade definitely helped. We are incredibly grateful to the local community who have got behind this fundraising event."