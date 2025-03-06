The summer secondary school exam season is coming up fast, with this year’s school leavers now into their final months of revision.
Many of them will be planning on heading off to university next, and may be striving for certain grades in order to lock down any conditional offers they’ve received. But life can throw you curveballs, and some students may not get into the universities they had hoped, or may have decided university was the right path for them a little later - and with about 160-odd universities scattered all across the UK, it’s hard to know where to start when it comes to weighing your options.
While each university will have its own pros and cons to consider, making sure you have a good experience there and learn a lot shouldn’t be overlooked. Nor should getting good value for your money. Although the maximum fees university students have to pay can differ depending on where in the UK they live (with universities in Scotland even being free for Scottish students), the cost of tuition is set to rise for undergraduate students in England from the start of the 2025/26 academic year - their first increase since 2017.
To help get this process started, we’ve taken a look at The Guardian’s new university league table for the 2025 academic year, sorting universities exclusively by their student satisfaction with teaching scores. This is an aggregate score out of 100, based on final-year students’ responses in the national student survey to four questions; how good are teaching staff at explaining things, how often do teaching staff make the subject engaging, how often is the course intellectually stimulating, and how often does your course challenge you to achieve your best work?
Their answers have been used to create a ‘satisfaction rate’ for each school, although it is worth noting that a few don’t have ratings in this measure specifically - which the paper says is likely due to no data being available.
Here were the 15 universities that came out on top:
