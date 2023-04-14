Gifted Lancaster University dementia researcher chosen to meet Nobel Laureates

The opportunity to join the annual gathering of Nobel Laureates in Germany is aimed at outstanding young scientists below the age of 35.

Lauren is one of only 600 students, doctoral candidates and post-doctoral researchers from 98 countries to be chosen for this event, which will be attended by at least 40 Nobel Laureates.

As a Biomedical and Life Sciences PhD student funded by the Faculty of Health and Medicine and the charity Defying Dementia, Lauren's research investigates the potential causes of the disease with the aim of developing an effective treatment.

Lancaster University PhD student Lauren Owens.

She said: “This will be an amazing opportunity to interact with other young scientists and well-known researchers. I have also never been to a conference of this size, and I think that it will be a great chance to speak about the research that Defying Dementia fund and raise awareness of the charity.”

Since their founding in 1951, the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings have served to promote exchange, networking and inspiration. This year’s meeting from June 25-30 2023 is dedicated to Physiology and Medicine and the main issues under discussion will be diversity in science, artificial intelligence in medicine and the impact of climate change on health.

Dr Chris Gaffney from Lancaster Medical School nominated Lauren.

He said: “Lauren was put forward as Lancaster University’s nominee because of her excellent research during her PhD studies, which has resulted in three publications. Lauren is amongst 600 highly talented young scientists worldwide that have successfully been selected, and she will witness the lectures, panel discussions and small-size discussion sessions delivered by the foremost researchers in the world.”

President of the Council for the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings, Countess Bettina Bernadotte of Wisborg, described the importance of the meetings.

“The meeting of scientists from many countries, different cultures and several generations is at the core of the Lindau Meetings. We know from our Alumni that they take their time at Lake Constance home with them as an unforgettable source of inspiration, not least because of the global network they establish here."

Lauren said: “In terms of my career, I am a final year PhD student and so I am looking to find a job in the near-future. I think the conference will allow me to network with people in all areas of physiology and maybe make me aware of roles I would otherwise not have considered. Overall, I think it will be an exciting experience and I am looking forward to it.”

An important part of the Lindau Meetings are the personal encounters between the Nobel Laureates and the young participants. This exchange is promoted by formats such as "Open Exchanges", "Science Walks" and "Laureate Lunches" as well as other social events such as the "International Get-Together" hosted by Indonesia or the Bavarian Evening.