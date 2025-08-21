GCSE results day 2025: teachers praise students in Lancaster and Morecambe for all their hard work

Pupils from around the district have been praised for their hard work after getting their GCSE results.

Lancaster Royal Grammar School

Year 11 students at Lancaster Royal Grammar School are celebrating outstanding GCSE results this year.

Overall, pupils achieved top grades 8 or 9 in more than 40% of all examinations (43%), and almost two-thirds of all results (65%) were graded 7, 8 or 9.

LRGS pupils celebrate their GCSE results.

Ten day and boarding pupils achieved grades 8 or 9 in 10 or more GCSE subjects: well done to Amine Aiouache, Jeevan Aravinth, Jacob Beckett Rees, Daniel Capewell, Benjamin Gibson, James Proctor, Tanish Timma, Aadit Arora, Neel Sonwalkar and Ethan Wong.

Well done also to five pupils in Years 8 to 10 who achieved excellent grades in Chinese, Computer Science, Further Maths and German.

Headmaster Dr Chris Pyle said: “Congratulations to our Year 11 students on these fantastic results which they have worked so hard for. It is wonderful to see their success! We look forward to seeing them go on to thrive at A-level and beyond.

“We are proud of every single one of our pupils. Congratulations both to the highest achievers and to all who have worked hard for such well-deserved results.

Celebrating results at Ripley St Thomas.

“I am very grateful to all our teachers and support staff at Lancaster Royal Grammar School who have helped our pupils towards these achievements.”

Ripley St Thomas

Ripley St Thomas are celebrating outstanding GCSE results!

A spokesperson said: “We are very proud of the excellent GCSE results that pupils have received at Ripley St Thomas.

“We are very grateful to all the fabulous pupils and staff for their hard work. We would also like to thank all of our parents and carers for their continued support.

“It is very difficult to single out any individuals amongst such a high achieving cohort; however, a special mention to the following pupils for their achievements: Ethan B, Lucy M, Lydia W, Natty D, Jacob M, Finn B, Henry W, Thia G, Ophelia B, Jess H, Matilda B.

"We wish all of our pupils the very best as they embark on their next chapter and hope that they continue to flourish in their chosen path.”

Morecambe Bay Academy

Morecambe Bay Academy is delighted to announce its GCSE results, marking a third consecutive year of improved academic performance. This achievement reflects the school’s commitment to excellence and its vital role in supporting the local community.

Headteacher Jen Pardoe said “We are especially proud of our Year 11 students this year who have shown remarkable resilience and determination.

"Our students have demonstrated a real drive to succeed, and they have been supported every step of the way by our dedicated staff – through high quality teaching, personalised guidance, and additional support both in and beyond the classroom.”

The school extends special congratulations to Corban D, Sienna W and Max R for their outstanding attainment at GCSE, and to Saheefah R and Tom W for their exceptional progress and achievement.

This year’s results are a testament not only to the hard work of students and staff but also to the strength of the partnership between home and school. Morecambe Bay Academy was recently commended for its exemplary support to families and community.

Ms Pardoe added: “We are incredibly grateful to our parents and carers, whose support, encouragement, and commitment have played a crucial role in helping our students reach their potential. The collaboration between families and school has been a key factor in our continued success.”

These GCSE results further highlight the school’s positive impact on the community and its role in helping young people thrive.

Dallam School

Dallam School is celebrating the achievements of 181 Year 11 students who collected their GCSE results.

Overall, pupils made excellent progress with a significant increase in the number of top grades achieved this year. One third of language students achieved grades 7–9, while a quarter of those studying history and religious studies did the same.

Outstanding achievements include:

Orla Myers who gained six grade 9s and three grade 8s

Martha Johnson who gained six grade 9s, two grade 8s and a grade 7

Carla Gardiner who gained four grade 9s, five grade 8s and a merit

Reece Mason who gained three grade 9s, five grade 8s and a grade 6

Oscar Barron who gained a grade 9 in Spanish, and grade 8s in biology, chemistry, physics and geography

Lydia Jeffreys who gained a grade 9 in history, distinction in business studies and grade 8s in English literature, PE and technology

Solomon Tetchner who gained four grade 8s, four grade 7s and a grade 6

Antoni Kieres who gained a grade 9 in Polish, three grade 8s, four grade 7s and two grade 6s

Students also exceeded target grades in every subject, and included: Alfie Allmond, Oscar Barron, Maizi Craik, Carla Gardiner, Lydia Jeffreys, Louis Keens, Antoni Kieres, Maaz Mahmood, Reece Mason, Theobold Harrison, Ted Besselink, Chloe Brakewell, Evie Cowell and Henry Newby.

Headteacher Steven Henneberry said: “We’ve seen a great set of results. With students doing well across a range of subjects including more vocational ones. Languages were a popular GCSE choice and our results buck the national trend.

"GCSE results day is an important milestone – it’s the moment when effort and determination really pay off. I’m delighted for our students, who now move forward with so many opportunities open to them. Some will be staying with us, and heading into Sixth Form, while others will begin apprenticeships or will be pursuing other options. They leave Year 11 well prepared for the next stage and confident in their abilities.”

Lancashire County Council

County Coun Matthew Salter, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for education and skills, thanked education staff and reminded young people that help is available if they need support.

Coun Salter said: "Good luck to everyone receiving their GCSE results today.

"You should be proud of your achievements after many hours spent revising and preparing and many years of hard work.

"I sincerely hope you receive the grades you wish for.

"I'd also like to thank education staff, and to remind young people that there are always lots of opportunities to consider, even if you might end up on a different path to the one you originally planned.

"Whatever your next steps are, I wish you every success.

"Don't forget that if you need to talk, our advisors at Talkzone are on hand to confidentially discuss anything from results to feeling low, chat about relationships, or finding work or training."

Advice and support are available for young people whose results aren't as hoped for. Young people planning to continue their studies should contact the university or higher education provider they had planned to attend and discuss the options available to them.

Young people can also contact Talkzone, part of Lancashire County Council's youth services. Talkzone has trained advisers who can talk, confidentially, about their exam results and anything else that might be concerning them.

The service can be accessed by telephone, email, text and webtalk. It is available from 2pm to 10pm every day, including weekends and Bank Holidays.

Young people can call Talkzone on 0800 511 111, text on 07786 511 111 or email [email protected]

