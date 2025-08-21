GCSE results day 2025: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate their grades

Here is our selection of pictures of students at local schools receiving those all important grades, which we’ll update as the day goes on.
1. GCSE results day 2025
Morecambe Bay Academy pupils Olivia and Roxana celebrating their fantastic GCSE progress and attainment. Photo: Morecambe Bay Academy
2. GCSE results day 2025
Celebrating results at Ripley St Thomas. Photo: Ripley St Thomas
3. GCSE results day 2025
Dallam student Robbie Moffat with his family, who said he did better than expected and a little more. Photo: Dallam School
4. GCSE results day 2025
Fin Brooks, who leaves Morecambe Bay Academy to join Morecambe Football Club. Photo: Morecambe Bay Academy