GCSE results day 2025: pictures as students in Lancaster and Morecambe celebrate their grades

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:27 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 11:40 BST
It’s a momentous day for GCSE students in Lancaster and Morecambe as they get their results.

Here is our selection of pictures of students at local schools receiving those all important grades, which we’ll update as the day goes on.

Morecambe Bay Academy pupils Olivia and Roxana celebrating their fantastic GCSE progress and attainment.

Morecambe Bay Academy pupils Olivia and Roxana celebrating their fantastic GCSE progress and attainment. Photo: Morecambe Bay Academy

Celebrating results at Ripley St Thomas.

Celebrating results at Ripley St Thomas. Photo: Ripley St Thomas

Dallam student Robbie Moffat with his family, who said he did better than expected and a little more.

Dallam student Robbie Moffat with his family, who said he did better than expected and a little more. Photo: Dallam School

Fin Brooks, who leaves Morecambe Bay Academy to join Morecambe Football Club.

Fin Brooks, who leaves Morecambe Bay Academy to join Morecambe Football Club. Photo: Morecambe Bay Academy

