Free membership scheme for young people launched at Lancaster theatre

Young people can now get free membership and receive exclusive discounts at The Dukes in Lancaster.

The new scheme is designed to give as many young people aged 16 to 25 as possible the chance to experience culture in their area on a budget and encourage the audiences of the future.

Young people who sign up to the scheme will be able to see films for £4.50 and many live performances for £8, as well as receive a 10 per cent discount at The Dukes café bar and an exclusive monthly e-newsletter.

Duncan Hodgson, marketing & development manager at The Dukes, said: “We’re really excited to invite young people to join us and enjoy the fantastic selection of cinema, theatre, comedy and dance that we have on offer.

“We believe that the arts are for everyone and we want to enable as many people as possible to have access to them, regardless of circumstance.

“With this new young people’s membership, lots of culture doesn’t have to mean spending lots of money.”

As part of the scheme’s launch, The Dukes team will be heading to Lancaster University, the University of Cumbria and Lancaster & Morecambe College over the coming weeks to talk face to face about the benefits of the membership.

The scheme has also drawn praise from student newspapers SCAN at Lancaster University and The Squealer at the University of Cumbria, who will both work in partnership with The Dukes to promote it.

Ruth Walbank, editor of SCAN, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with The Dukes on their new 16-25 membership which we’re sure the student community will love.

“Arts and culture are a valuable part of life and the whole university experience. We’re sure that the scheme will be a hit with students countywide.”

Rachel O’Donovan, marketing & communications co-ordinator at the University of Cumbria Student Union, added: “We are looking forward to working with The Dukes on this new initiative which will benefit young people across our campuses and beyond.”

For more information or to sign up for The Dukes free 16-25 membership visit www.dukes-lancaster.org/16-25, call 01524 598500 or pop into The Dukes.