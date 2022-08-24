Former school near Lancaster could be turned into a hotel
The former Wennington Hall School near Lancaster could be transformed into a hotel.
Stanton Andrews Architects have been asked to review the existing arrangements and consider options for converting the school into a hotel.
As we reported earlier this year, the school - which catered for children aged 11 to 16 with special educational needs - closed at the end of the summer term and was put up for sale.
It could accommodate 80 students, but had just 15 on its roll – eight of whom left in July.
Most Popular
-
1
Unison announces exam board staff will strike this week affecting GCSE results day
-
2
GCSE results day 2022: When do students get their grades, how to appeal and what do numbered grades mean?
-
3
Union reports increase in racist incidents at Lancaster University
-
4
Former school near Lancaster could be turned into a hotel
-
5
A-level Results Day 2022: Young people in Lancaster and Morecambe congratulated
The architects believe a change of use could be done without undertaking any alteration, extension or demolition of the building.
While a formal planning application has yet to be submitted to Lancaster City Council, the review is being carried out on behalf of Bowland Inns & Hotels, a hospitality company based in Clitheroe, to screen opinion.
Bowland have extensive experience of owning, developing and then operating a number of venues in the Ribble Valley, Kirkby Lonsdale and Settle - including the Royal Hotel in Kirkby Lonsdale, a boutique hotel, Grade II listed building with portcullis entrance built as a coaching inn in the 17th century.
Stanton Andrews Architects say Bowland have "extensive experience in unlocking the potential of listed properties, working sympathetically with the historic nature of the properties to ensure they have a sustainable life moving forward.
"They believe they are the right custodians for Wennington Hall to unlock its huge potential and support the local economy both now and in the years to come, offering guest accommodation for events and Eden Project North tourists moving forward."
Wennington Hall is a primarily two-storey Grade II listed school, and is a former country house with towers with two additional floors. The design proposal retains the existing character of the property by maintaining its existing layout and external appearance.
Rooms would be reassigned with new functions but fundamentally the building would be unchanged.
The ground floor would include function rooms, dining spaces, offices, storage, services (kitchens/laundry etc.) and activity spaces. The upper floors would be mostly residential including provision for about 27 hotel rooms as well as further offices and back of house.
The access off Lodge Lane and parking would be unaffected by the proposals.