Former Lancaster school 'up for sale'

The building has been empty since the school closed in 2014.

The city council could now take on the Owen Road site from Lancashire County Council as part of its major regeneration plans for the Mainway area.

Work is likely to begin later this year on the ambitious proposals for new housing in Skerton.

The former Skerton High School.

An official public notice has now been published by Lancashire County Council, expressing its intent for disposal of its freehold interest in the land and buildings.

In law, disposal of land means the sale, lease or other means of disposing of land.

Any objections to the proposal must be made in writing to the county council by July 15.

Last year, city councillors voted to progress plans for what would be the largest housing and capital project ever undertaken by the council, with 'once in a generation proposals' to improve social housing on Mainway.

As part of that work, the redundant element of the former Skerton High School was identified as a key opportunity to enhance the regeneration impact of Skerton East Ward.

Lancashire County Council were believed to be willing, in principle, to transfer the redundant parts of the former school site to Lancaster City Council.

Chadwick High School, an alternative provision school supporting pupils who struggle to engage with mainstream education, would remain on the site.