Fond farewell as Lancaster primary school waves goodbye to head after 12 years

Colleagues and pupils of Skerton St Luke’s CE Primary School gave their headteacher a huge send-off on her retirement on Friday July 18.

It marked the end of a 30-year career in teaching, the last 12 at St Luke’s, for Cathy Armistead.

An end-of-year service was held at St Luke’s Church in Skerton and the 198 pupils bade a fond farewell.

Mrs Armistead was previously head at Silverdale and, before that, was acting head of Skerton Primary School.

Cathy Armistead on her last day at Skerton St Luke’s CE Primary School with (from left) assistant head Kathryn Goodwin, Rev Nikki Mann, curate of St Luke’s parish, chair of governors Judith Gault, and Amy Garnett, assistant head.

She will continue as a Lancaster city councillor, representing her home ward of Heysham Central.

Mrs Armistead is starting a new career as a civil ceremonies celebrant and as executive coach with Carmi Coaching, working with people in leadership roles across the public and private sectors.

New head at St Luke’s is Leanne Gaffiney, formerly head of Walton-on-Trent CE Primary School, Swadlincote, Derbyshire, who is moving to the area ready to start on September 1.