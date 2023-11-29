Flagship initiative helps transform Lancaster and Morecambe schools into havens for food, wildlife and outdoor learning

A flagship food growing, rewilding and outdoor learning programme for schools has launched a crowdfunder in a bid to raise £50,000 to launch a network of food growing and nature-based after school and holiday clubs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The money would also help schools with the costs of transforming their playgrounds for food, wildlife and outdoor learning.

Since 2021, Where the Wildings Are, run by FoodFutures, has been using permaculture principles to transform schools across the Lancaster district into hubs that reverse biodiversity loss, climate change and food insecurity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project works with staff and pupils to redesign school grounds, swapping tarmac and mown grass for tree planting, sensory wildlife gardens and organic food growing.

Youngsters working in their school garden.

In the two years it has been running, the project has delivered more than 80 outdoor learning sessions involving more than 2,400 children, planted 1,400 trees and developed nature-based redesigns for 12 school playgrounds.

This work has been possible thanks to generous donations from local funders like the Areti Charitable Trust, Harmony with Nature and Pots of Possibility, as well as financial contributions from the schools themselves.

The project has also played a key role in the development of the Morecambe Bay Curriculum, Lancaster University and Lancaster & Morecambe College’s place-based sustainability education programme, which was inspired by the Eden Project Morecambe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Project coordinator Alex Hall said: “In just two years, we’ve already seen the big difference that a project like this can make – it’s incredibly rewarding to see children’s faces light up from more time spent outside and to watch previously barren spaces be transformed into thriving gardens where pupils can grow food and play.

Children hard at work in their school garden.

“But the reality is that running a project like this is never a quick win – it takes time on the ground to support schools to create their new gardens and learn to use them well. We also know that schools can’t do this alone – for this project to have a lasting impact, we need to get everyone involved. This means building a community around each school that will support it outside of formal classroom time.

"Running food growing and nature-based after school and holiday clubs is an important next step that will enable local pupils and families to get so much more from their new landscapes. We’re also working with the pupils to do regular wildlife surveys so that we can see the benefits to nature of doing this kind of project.”

To help the project reach its ambitious funding target, the team are going to be running a series of activities in the participating schools in the run up to Christmas and posting regular photo and video updates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund is a great opportunity for donors to maximise the impact of their gifts, with donations receiving match funding.

Youngsters relax in their school garden.

To donate and find out more about the scheme, visit the project’s Crowdfunding page at https://www.avivacommunityfund.co.uk/p/where-the-wildings-are-3