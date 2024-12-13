First ever all-female ceremonial team makes history in Lancaster University’s 60th year

A ceremony at this year’s graduation celebrations marked an historic occasion during Lancaster University’s 60th anniversary year as, for the first time, an all-female ‘cast’ took ‘centre stage’ in the ceremonial roles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All the key ceremonial positions of Master of Ceremonies (MC), Mace Bearer, two Halberdiers and two Marshals were taken on by women for the first time ever at the ceremony on December 12.

Daphne Barker, a doctor of auditory neuroscience, took on the role of MC, responsible for welcoming the graduands and guests, setting out rules and expectations, and ensuring the smooth running of the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daphne, who hails from Cambridge, studied at Lancaster University for her undergraduate degree in psychology from 2004 to 2007 before receiving a PhD from University of Manchester and the MRC Institute of Hearing Research in Nottinghamshire in 2010.

The all-female Lancaster University graduation ceremonial team from left to right: Hannah Rosbrook-Brown, Kate Dunbavan, Daphne Barker (front centre), with Jo Butterworth (back centre), Abi Lucy-Lloyd and Laura McGowan.

She has held post-doctorate posts at Lancaster and Manchester and now works as Strategic Projects Officer in the university’s Strategic Projects Team.

“I took part in the graduation ceremonies for the first time last year, and I was super excited to be part of the first ever all-female graduation team at Lancaster, in the role of MC,” said Daphne.

“I hope this will instil in the women of Lancaster University the confidence to sign up for key officer roles in future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo Butterworth, who lives in Brookhouse, has worked as a Business Analyst in the university’s Information Systems Services Department since November 2018 covering many aspects of the student journey from admissions and clearing, through registration and even the graduation ceremonies software towards the end of that journey.

Naveen Salins with the Chancellor, the Rt Hon Alan Milburn.

As Mace Bearer, a role she first undertook at last December’s graduation ceremonies, she led the procession to and from the platform in a ‘timely fashion’.

She has taken on the role of Halberdier in several previous ceremonies and has been on the platform in her own graduation robes, from Warwick University, too. She has a long history with the university from her two weeks’ work experience as a Year 10 pupil, in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, back in the late 90s.

She also helped as an usher for graduation ceremonies the following summer, just after her GCSEs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have fond memories of helping at the ceremonies in 1994 at Lancaster University, where I met Princess Alexandra, who was the Chancellor back then,” said Jo. “I really enjoyed the atmosphere and it has hardly changed. Every ceremony still feels special.”

Sarah Hall with the Chancellor, the Rt Hon Alan Milburn.

Laura McGowan, who lives in Caton, was one of the two Halberdiers, or ceremonial bodyguards, for the first time. She has undertaken several roles, from Mace Bearer and Marshal to Ceremony Supervisor, in previous years.

A Halberdier carries the ceremonial halberd, or axe, and follows the Chancellor, Vice-Chancellor or other officiating personnel, in the procession to and from the platform.

“I’ve worked at the university for 20 years,” said Laura. “In my current role I work as a Recruitment Events Officer. I specialise in postgraduate recruitment so it is lovely to see students graduate where a number of them will have attended events I have organised at the very start of their journey.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura has covered roles as college manager for Grizedale College, postgraduate recruitment manager and has worked in the Management School and LICA.

Hannah Rosbrook-Brown, who arrived in Lancaster in 2010 to complete a Mathematics degree, has been an EDI Advisor at the university for two years and hasn’t looked back since.

“I was one of the two Halberdiers in this year’s winter graduations, a role I first did in summer 2024, though I’ve helped out in plenty of graduation roles before that,” said Hannah.

“I might have the best seat in the house as a Halberdier. At the side of the stage, it’s wonderful to get to see all the smiling faces walking across the stage and experiencing the overwhelming joy and celebration that overtakes campus during graduation weeks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Stage Marshal Abi Lucy-Lloyd was up on stage, overseeing the graduands coming up to receive their degrees. She worked closely with Floor Marshall Kate Dunbavan to ensure the ceremony ran smoothly.

“I’ve volunteered to support Graduations ceremonies since I started at Lancaster University over eight years ago and it’s one of my favourite things to be involved in,” said Abi, who lives in Arnside with her husband and twin boys. “It’s such a wonderful atmosphere, everyone is excited to be there and campus is just buzzing.

“I’ve been a marshal a few times now and always feel excited to put the red robes on, even if the hats are a little wobbly!”

In her day job as an engagement manager at the university, Abi leads on a programme of events and activities to engage regional and national stakeholders and bring together key partners and communities around a common goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m honoured to be part of the all-female ceremony, it’ll be a true privilege to work with such a fantastic group of women both on and off the stage,” added Abi.

Kate Dunbavan, a senior project manager who lives in Caton, took on the role of Floor Marshal. Originally from Preston, she moved to Lancaster 12 years ago, when she started working at the university.

“Having undertaken a few different graduation ceremony roles over the years I’ve been at Lancaster,

I now tend to be handed the role of Marshal, a role I thoroughly enjoy,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s such a privilege to share the stage with our wonderful graduates as they quite literally step into the next phase of their journeys, and to witness the reaction of their proud family and friends as they do so.”

Up until December 2018, the ceremonial roles (Mace Bearer and Halberdiers) were all male with the first female Mace Bearer, Karen Coupe, taking up the role in December 2018.

The graduation ceremony organising team, Anna Mackenzie and Rachel Powell, were both very keen to broaden the pool of ceremonial roles, partly to increase diversity.

“The ‘bumper’ two weeks of ceremonies in 2022 enabled me to bring in a lot more female staff in these roles and I’m delighted that it’s now embedded as part of our business-as-usual approach,” explained Anna, the head of corporate and ceremonial events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graduation events manager Rachel added: “When I emailed the staff about this ceremony and what I wanted to achieve they were all really excited to get involved and were very pleased to undertake these roles for this ceremony and be part of history!”

As part of the graduation ceremonies, Lancaster postgraduate Naveen Salins received an Alumni Award.

Dr Salins is a highly respected specialist in palliative care and is regarded as a leader in this field in India. His work has led to major improvements in end-of-life care across the subcontinent, including a groundbreaking initiative during the Covid pandemic to address a reluctance to withdraw futile treatment due to fear of litigation.

Working in the influential role of Senior Consultant, Professor, and Head of Palliative Medicine and Supportive Care at Kasturba Medical College and Hospital, Manipal, Naveen has led several critical reviews, including a national survey of 350 cancer centres that facilitated the creation of 49 additional palliative care services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His prolific academic contributions include over 90 peer-reviewed publications and 50 clinical research projects, and his achievements have been recognised through numerous awards, among which are the European Association for Palliative Care Clinical Award and the Asia Pacific Cynthia Goh Award.

Meanwhile, two people distinguished in their field received honorary degrees.

Sarah Hall received a Doctor of Letters DLitt. She is the author of seven novels and three short story collections and the only author to have twice won both the BBC National Short Story Award and the Portico Prize for Fiction.

She has been nominated for the Booker Prize twice and been recipient of the American Academy of Arts and Letters EM Forster Award. She was included in the 2013 Granta Best Young British Novelists list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her work is published throughout the world and she has judged a number of prestigious literary prizes. She has also taught creative writing at a variety of institutions and is a Fellow received a of the Royal Society of Literature.

Dr Dame Frances Saunders DBE CB FREng HonFinstP received a Doctor of Science DSc. Frances worked as an electronic engineer in the motor industry before joining the Scientific Civil Service to undertake research in Liquid Crystal Devices.

Her career has included a variety of research leadership and science and technology management roles within MoD and also in DTI (now DSIT), where she was responsible for the interface with the Research Councils. In that role she set up the Diamond Light Source, supported the activities of the British Antarctic Survey and represented the UK at the Council for CERN.

The culmination of her civil service career was as chief executive of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), which she held from 2006 until retiring in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frances now has a portfolio of advisory work including: chairing the Board of the Cockcroft Institute; external advisory boards for Photonics and Quantum Technology research Hubs; input to UKRI Infrastructure activities; and grant funding schemes for the RAEng and the Royal Commission for the Exhibition 1851.

Frances was awarded a CB for services to the MoD in 2011 and was president of the Institute of Physics from 2013-15. In 2018 she was appointed as a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to Science and Engineering.