First aid company backed by Dragons’ Den gives workshop to Lancaster pupils

The workshop taught the children key life skills ranging from what happens to their bodies if they were hurt and how they would be treated by a grown up, to understanding basic first aid knowledge required for a first aid emergency.

The classmates at Bowerham Primary School enjoyed their First Aid workshop on October 7 courtesy of Mini First Aid and partner, Savlon®.

Mini First Aid is the UK’s largest specialist Paediatric First Aid training company, having appeared on Dragons' Den and securing investment from Sara Davies MBE, the initiative successfully provides early years with award-winning first aid workshops and training.

A Dragons' Den backed company gave a first aid workshop to pupils at Bowerham Primary School in Lancaster.

The classes are certified by The First Aid Industry Body, Association of First Aiders & Federation of First Aid Training Organisations, whilst also meeting the 2020 National Curriculum requirements.

Jo Banks, headteacher at Bowerham Primary School said: “We are thrilled to have been offered this opportunity. The session was so carefully thought out, insightful and informative and it was great for the children to engage in an experience like this outside of their usual classroom activities.”

“It was lovely to see the children’s confidence and skills building throughout the session and it has left them with a great sense of independence and reassurance that they know how to act in a first aid emergency.”

The children were shown how to deal with bumps, burns, breaks, bleeding, how to carry out CPR and, how to deal with choking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Mini First Aid course content has been carefully crafted in partnership with educational psychologists, teachers and first aid industry bodies, and all its trainers are experienced in working with children as young as three years old. At the end of the workshops the children were awarded a certificate and booklet to take home.

Sara Davies MBE, Dragon’s Den entrepreneur and investor in Mini First Aid said: “As first aid is such a vital life lesson, it’s amazing that Mini First Aid and Savlon have partnered up to deliver such a positive and impactful initiative. The classes have provided the children of Bowerham Primary School with skills that they not only use throughout their childhood, but later in life too.”

Founded in 2014 by mum of six Kate Ball, Mini First Aid was a response to a lack of early years focused and child-friendly first aid courses available to adults and children. The workshops are hugely beneficial to the children, whilst also providing reassurance to parents and teachers that their children are equipped with the correct tools and techniques needed to remain as safe as possible.