Festival provides Blackpool and Fylde girls with the will to empower themselves

Staff and pupils from schools across Blackpool and the Fylde have been celebrating the success of the Fylde Coast International Women’s Day Festival.

In an event, hosted by Blackpool Sixth Form more than 80 guests were invited to share the analysis of this year’s event.

Carolyn Mercer, pupils from Baines High Schoo land teacher Holly Gibson.

The Festival was entirely funded by the local businesses and councils and this gathering demonstrated just how much of a difference to their community these contributions have made.

At the celebration, stories were told by the participants, role models and workshop providers from the day while students from the University of Cumbria shared the conclusions of their research project - which was to empower women.

Dame Julia Cleverdon opened the event and other activities included pupils from Westminster Primary Academy, Baines School and LSA Technology and Performing Arts College reflecting on the day.

As a result of the festival, schools are changing activities including the set up of new mentoring programs.