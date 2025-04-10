Exciting discoveries lined up for Lancaster University's Campus in the City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A key community event, designed to help people explore Lancaster University’s cutting-edge research, experience interactive activities and discover more about its work, is lined up for the Easter school holidays.

This year the Campus in the City interactive showcase on April 11 and 12 brings some of the university’s research to life with more than 30 free, family-friendly activities, designed to spark curiosity and inspire all ages.

Curious minds are invited to treat their cuddly toy at the Teddy Bear Hospital, crack a case as a junior detective, play Researcher Guess Who? and tinker with tech to build a games console.

You can explore the art of beatboxing, discover how the tongue works and experience AI-powered Shadowplay, virtual reality, and eye-tracking games.

This year the Campus in the City interactive showcase is on April 11 and 12. Photo: Robin Zahler

If that isn’t enough you can get creative with bubble making, clay modelling inspired by Morecambe Bay or learn about the fascinating inventor-poet Humphry Davy, plus so much more.

Visitors will also have the chance to take part in real research and discover how the university’s work shapes everyday life.

This year the emphasis is well and truly on interactive, hands-on activities, linked to the university’s fascinating research, and mind-blowing discoveries.

More Music in Morecambe provides the venue for the first day of Campus in the City (10.30am to 4pm) on Friday April 11 with The Storey in Lancaster providing the city centre venue on Saturday April 12 (10.30am to 4pm).

The two days are packed with exciting experiences, all carefully curated by Lancaster’s researchers, students, and staff.

All you need to do is turn up, get involved, and let curiosity lead the way!

Please note not all events are on both days so do check the programme before you visit by going to www.lancs.ac.uk/events/campus-in-the-city

The only activity that does need booking in advance is a family-friendly film screening of an animated classic taking place at 2pm, The Gregson Centre in Lancaster. Seats are free, but limited, so reserve your place by going to https://www.trybooking.com/uk/ELPO

Prof Andy Schofield, the Vice-Chancellor of Lancaster University, said: “Campus in the City is an annual opportunity to engage with our inspirational staff and students, dive deeper into our research, and explore how it’s making a real difference, both locally and globally.

“I warmly invite everyone to join us. I look forward to seeing you there!”