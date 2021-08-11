Exam results helpline offers advice in further learning, training, work, or career choices
The National Careers Service is offering support for young people as they make decisions on their futures this summer.
Opening exam results is a critical time for young people, so the service wants to ensure students aged 15 to 19, and their parents, have the right support – whatever their result.
Every year during results season the National Careers Service runs the Exam Results Helpline which helps young people think about their next step and explore the best pathway for them
whether it’s further learning, training, work, or career choices.
After finishing his A Levels, Roddy Mackay, 21, from Blackpool, decided university wasn’t for him and opted to study for a Higher National Certificate in construction in the built
environment.
When Roddy completed the HNC he had several employers mention they were looking for someone with the skills he had just learnt on the course, so he had no trouble securing a new
role.
Joanne Elliot, careers adviser from the National Careers Service, said: “It can seem like quite a daunting prospect to pick up the phone to a careers adviser. But all of the advisers at the
Exam Results Helpline have a passion to help young people understand their options and are empathetic to what some might feel as an overwhelming time. So it can be so it’s a good idea
to seek out neutral advice on the options available to you.”
Visit https://nationalcareers.service.gov.uk/exam-results or call the helpline on 0800 100 900, open weekdays 8am to 8pm and Saturday 10am until 5pm.