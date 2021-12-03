Engineering academics at Lancaster University honoured for their outstanding projects

Professor George Aggidis (left) and Professor Claudio Paoloni congratulate James Beadle who received the IMechE: The Frederic Barnes Waldron ‘Best Student’ Award

The prestigious awards are given annually to reward outstanding student projects.

Professor George Aggidis, Lancaster’s Head of Energy Engineering, Fellow of the IMechE and Board Member of the IMechE FMG presented the awards on behalf of the IMechE.

He said: “Congratulations to all our students that received their IMechE Awards presenting their excellent work that is taking place at Lancaster University Engineering Department.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is an annual event that provides an excellent networking opportunity for our students and in addition real job opportunities by presenting to the IMechE FMG Board.

“It showcases the level of Lancaster University Engineering students and graduates that obtain an IMechE Accredited degree at a national level by promoting further their future job opportunities”.

The six students who received their IMechE awards include:

James Beadle MEng (Hons) Mechatronic Engineering - The Frederic Barnes Waldron ‘Best Student’ Award (Certificate and Bronze Medal) for “Development of an Autonomous System to Monitor Plant Emitted VOCs”; William Hunt MEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering – Lancaster University Project Award for “ASMS - Autonomous Subsea Multi-Sampler”; Joseph Spires MEng (Hons) Nuclear Engineering – Lancaster University Best Student Certificate for “A Neutron-based Wireless communication System for Disaster Relief”; Matthew Robert Dean MEng (Hons) Mechatronic Engineering - Lancaster University Best Student Certificate for “Adaptive Surgical Robotics”; Dani Kennedy MEng (Hons) Mechanical Engineering - Lancaster University Best Project Certificate for “Air Turbines for Wave Energy Converters”; Charlie Thorogood MEng (Hons) Nuclear Engineering - Lancaster University Best Project Certificate for “Helium diffusion and clustering within lithium metatitanate”.