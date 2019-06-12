Education pair receive reward in The Queen's birthday honours

evoting a lifetime to dental health has seen a University of Central Lancashire academic rewarded in the Queen’s birthday hono

Professor Richard Welbury was made a Commander of the British Empire for “services to paediatric dentistry, dental education and safeguarding of children.”

Janis Burdin



The 64-year-old, who has taught paediatric dentistry at UCLan for the last four years alongside clinical work as an Honorary Consultant at North Cumbria University Hospitals Trust and Cumbria Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said: “I was gobsmacked when the letter arrived a month ago, it was completely unexpected and then of course it had to be kept a secret.

"I’m retiring in August and this is a fantastic way to end what has been a very happy and fulfilling career. It’s a huge privilege.”



Prof Welbury is internationally recognised for his work in paediatric dentistry

He has published more than 150 scientific articles, 12 book chapters and is a co-author of six textbooks. One, ‘Paediatric Dentistry’, published initially in 1996 had the fifth edition released in 2018.

It is the recommended text in all UK and Ireland dental schools and has been translated into Portuguese and Russian.



Before working at UCLan, Richard was Professor of Paediatric Dentistry at the University of Glasgow from 2001 – 2015 where he was also director of postgraduate education and deputy head of the Undergraduate School.



Also picking up an honour was recently retired Leyland Moss Side Primary School headteacher Janis Burdin.

Janis, who received a national Lifetime Achievement award last year, has been made an MBE for her services to education.



She still goes into school to help with maths lessons and said: “I am extremely honoured.

Since opening Moss Side Primary School 37 years ago, I have had the good fortune to work with an excellent team of staff and governors. We have provided the best possible education for our pupils helping them to achieve their full potential, both socially and academically, and will continue to do so into the future.

"My award hopefully highlights the importance of education to the community and recognises the hard work carried out by the teaching profession. "