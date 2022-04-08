Easter fun for children at school near Lancaster

This Easter ‘eggsperience’ started with the children walking sensibly, enjoying the sights and sounds of the countryside in the spectacular gardens of Higher Lee, as they made their way to the amazing gardens of Mrs Tizzie Entwistle.

Mrs Entwistle, who has been a friend of the school for many years, kindly invites the school to the grounds of her 17th Century house, which is idyllically set in two acres of lovingly tended walled gardens.

The children pulled up their wellies and began to search for the treats the Easter Bunny had left for them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the hunt for Easter eggs at Cawthorne's Endowed School.

There were many treats for the youngsters to take home with them, including chocolate eggs and a special Golden Bunny – which five lucky children found.

Mrs Entwistle also prepared an array of snacks and drinks to warm everyone up before returning to school.

Cawthorne’s also welcomed its latest Ofsted report, with inspectors noting the impact of the pandemic on children.

The report speaks of ‘strong signs of recovery’, though Ofsted chief inspector Amanda Spielman also spoke of ‘real challenges’ for the youngest of children, particularly in relation to delays in their communication and language development.

Cawthorne's youngsters take part in their Easter egg hunt.

The report also highlights the impacts of reduced social interaction during the pandemic. Events such as the Easter egg hunt, together with the monthly ‘Stay and Play’ sessions at Cawthorne’s for all toddlers and pre-schoolers who want to attend, can really help to support this development and social interaction.

Since September, the school has also had a thriving Pupil’s Voice group who, in this short time, have managed to raise funds for a new sports kit for when the children compete against other schools, together with organising fun events and even starting up their own school bank.

"The children and community are always at the heart of everything we do here at Abbeystead,” said head Patrick Corbett.

If you would like to have a look around the school, contact school bursar Shirley Townley on 01524 791565.

Cawthorne's youngsters on the search for Easter eggs.