Diary date for Lancaster University's public webinar tackling hybrid working challenges

At a special online event, experts from Lancaster University Management School and The Work Foundation think-tank, along with industry representatives, will explore the challenges these changes present for businesses and workers alike, with the real risk that workplace inequalities will worsen.

What Matters Now: Leading Hybrid Teams takes place on Friday, November 25th, starting at 3pm. The public webinar is the latest in a LUMS series addressing the big issues facing society and business today and tomorrow.

Members of the Work Foundation, the leading think-tank for improving work in the UK and part of Lancaster University, will present research carried out alongside the Chartered Management Institute into the impact of hybrid working on different worker groups.

The webinar will explore a lasting shift to remote and hybrid working in many organisations

“The Covid pandemic brought about a sudden change in working patterns for many businesses, and there is no sign we will go back to the status quo,” said Work Foundation Director Ben Harrison, who will chair the event. “Our research shows almost nine in 10 workers do not want to return to pre-Covid working patterns. There will be challenges for both employers and employees as we move forward, and it is vital that leaders consult with their workforce to shape an inclusive approach to hybrid work, and that they themselves role model flexible work to improve take-up in their teams.”

Work Foundation and CMI representatives will be joined by Dr Lara Pecis, from LUMS, and industry figures for the webinar. They will discuss the most recent report and previous Work Foundation research on the effect of the pandemic on work placements and internships in a hybrid environment, and the impact and potential future of hybrid working in the North of England, as well as work carried out in the Management School.

The event is open to all, and there will be opportunities for questions throughout.