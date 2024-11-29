Dallam Boarding School and GT7 Football Academy launch new pathway for aspiring local footballers

A state boarding school based in Heversham, Milnthorpe, is launching a new Football Academy with GT7, a local provider of UEFA accredited coaching.

The Football Academy combines Dallam School’s state school boarding expertise with GT7 Football Academy’s skills in developing young athletes.

The programme offers boarding students the chance to combine their education with elite football, marking a significant addition to the boarding school’s educational and extracurricular opportunities.

Students will benefit from professional coaching delivered by UEFA-qualified coaches on and off the pitch, access to high-quality facilities, and opportunities to participate in competitive matches. The programme is carefully designed to ensure students can balance their academic studies with their sporting ambitions.

Nicola Gilbert, Head of Boarding at Dallam School, said:

"This is a really exciting step for Dallam Boarding School. The launch of our Football Academy provides an incredible opportunity for students who are passionate about football to receive expert coaching while living and learning in our vibrant boarding community.

“This initiative reflects our belief in the value of a well-rounded education that supports students’ personal and academic growth."

Garry Thompson, Co-Founder of GT7 Football Academy, added:

"We’re thrilled to partner with Dallam School to deliver this Football Academy. Our aim is to inspire and develop young players by providing them with the best possible coaching and a clear pathway into the sports industry.

“Whether their goal is to play professionally or pursue a career in sports media, coaching, physiotherapy, or refereeing, our Academy provides possibilities far beyond football. And for those with big ambitions to become an elite footballer, players will gain invaluable insights into the world of professional football, with chances to be scouted and attend club-run development sessions.

“We’re looking forward to working with the students and being part of their journey.”

The official launch of the Football Academy will take place on Monday, 2nd December 2024, with a practical session hosted at Dallam School’s 3G pitch. An online Q&A session will follow, providing boarding parents and prospective families the chance to learn more about the programme and Dallam School’s boarding facilities.

Students and families interested in the Football Academy at the Boarding School can enquire via the Dallam School website: www.dallamschool.co.uk/boarding/football-academy/