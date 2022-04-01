Cycle repair stand installed at Lancaster University

John Barbrook, faculty librarian at Lancaster University, arranged for the purchase and installation of the stand, which has been positioned next to the new secure cycle parking and library extension.

With all the tools needed for bike repair right at the heart of the campus, it is sure to see good usage.

The stand was funded with alumni funding via the University Friends Fund, and is part of the new campus cycle park.