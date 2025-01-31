County council to consider plans to create new special school places in Lancaster, Morecambe and Carnforth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors are set to approve plans which will create extra school places for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

At the next Lancashire County Council cabinet meeting, on Thursday February 6, councillors will be asked to approve the expansion of six special schools and the development of Special Educational Needs (SEN) Units and Special Education Resource Facilities (SERF) at nine mainstream schools across Lancashire.

This is to address a continuing increase in demand for more specialist provision for children with educational needs and disabilities.

A total of 265 additional spaces created across Lancashire in 2025 through the delivery of this programme.

Councillors will also be asked to give the go ahead for SEN units to be created at schools including Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe. Photo: Google Street View

Cabinet will be asked to approve the expansion of Acorns Primary School in Preston, Bleasdale School in Carnforth, Brookfield School in Poulton-le-Fylde, Hope High School in Skelmersdale, Moorbrook School in Preston and The Loyne Specialist School in Lancaster.

Formal consultations on the expansion plans took place between November 2024 and January 2025.

Councillors will also be asked to give the go ahead for SEN units to be created at Delph Side Community Primary School in Skelmersdale, Grosvenor Park Primary School in Morecambe, Thornton Primary School in Thornton-Cleveleys and Brockholes Wood Primary in Preston, along with SERF units at Northbrook Academy and Wellfield Academy, both in Leyland.

Cabinet will also be asked to approve the budget for slight expansions of the Special Educational Needs units at Chaucer Community Primary School in Fleetwood and Morecambe Bay Community Primary School, Morecambe.

In addition, they will be asked to approve the budget for the second phase of expansion works at the SEN units at Carnforth Primary School and Brunshaw Primary School. The increase in numbers was consulted on and approved last year.

Coun Jayne Rear, cabinet member for education and skills, said: "These latest proposals will help to ensure that every child and young person in Lancashire gets the support they need to enable them to reach their potential in education and future employment.

"The proposals for more SEN units and SERFs mean more children will have the support they need and this will help us meet the increasing demand for special school provision.

"Providing units across the county allows children to access specialist places within their local community, along with more chances to participate and be supported by their peers."