Councillor cycling to COP26 with messages from Lancaster schoolchildren

Coun Jack Lenox with some of the Cathedral children and their letters.

Jack, who is a Green Party councillor for Lancaster' s Bulk ward, will be cycling from Lancaster to Glasgow this weekend ahead of the historic climate summit COP26.

“I wanted to do something to mark the occasion that would get attention and raise awareness," he said. "Riding non-stop for three days won't be easy! But the school kids will keep me going and make it all worthwhile.”

Jack has collected letters from the pupils from The Cathedral Catholic Primary School, addressed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, expressing their concern over the effects of climate change and their future.

“The teachers and pupils at the school kindly invited me to talk with the kids about climate change, and they expressed their concerns about the future of the planet and wildlife," Coun Lenox said.

"After all, it's their future that lies in the balance of the decisions made by the politicians over the next fortnight. I was so impressed by the pupils who really care about this — I hope I can try to get their letters to the Prime Minister — wish me luck!”

Jack will be setting off on his bike from Lancaster on Thursday, and hopefully arriving at the summit in Glasgow on Sunday.