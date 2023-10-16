College near Lancaster is named among best in the country on Educate Awards shortlist

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Myerscough College & University Centre has been shortlisted for Most Inspirational Sixth Form & College in the Educate Awards.

It could be named as the best in the north west in its category at the ceremony later this month.

This category is open to sixth forms and colleges which can demonstrate strong student and staff relationships where students feel highly supported.

This category is also looking for the outstanding delivery of careers information, advice, guidance, and support for students.

The Educate Aawards shine a light on the education sector, showcasing the fantastic work of schools and colleges that are continually delivering an outstanding education and supporting young people to reach their full potential.

With a total of 20 categories, the shortlist recognises inspiring teachers, dedicated support staff, and strategic leadership teams.

The awards, in partnership with ASL and Ricoh, are the largest education awards in the region and will return to Liverpool Cathedral on Friday November 17.

Kim O’Brien, founder of the Educate Awards, said: “A massive congratulations to the Lancashire schools and colleges that have made this year’s shortlist.

"This year we received a record number of entries which made the judges’ job tougher than ever before. It is no mean feat making it this far and so every school and college on the shortlist should be extremely proud.

“Plans are well underway to make the Educate Awards 2023 ceremony another standout event in the education calendar.