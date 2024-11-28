Cockerham Parochial C of E Primary School

A message from our children on the school council and Worship team: We choose a charity for each year by each class voting after we have talked about suggested charities. This year we have chosen the RSPCA as we wanted to have an animal focus. Last year we chose WaterAid and raised over £600. We have started our fund raising this year by having our annual non-uniform Christmas Fridays.

Our children continued...

We are planning a sponsored event too for the spring term and fun days in the summer. We are also supporting a local homeless charity this year near Blackpool and the founder is coming into speak to us about how we can raise our awareness of the issue of homelessness around us and how we can help.

Mrs Hutchins writes:

Wellbeing tea and chat afternoon with parents and grandparents

At the heart of Cockerham Parochial Church of England Primary School our intention is to develop happy young people with enquiring minds, a spirit of curiosity and respect for others. Our children learn to take responsibility for themselves, their actions and for the environment. We aim to equip our children with the skills, knowledge, enthusiasm and interest to develop a lifelong love of learning. Our engaging and creative approach to learning mixes rich and varied experiences including learning beyond the classroom and our forest school area and outdoor classroom. We aim to make learning memorable and fun. Children achieve above the national standard across all subjects and our focus on the outdoors ensures our children receive an approach to education which celebrates the outdoors and the children’s individual interests.

We are always happy to see visitors and if you would like a look around our wonderful school please contact the school office. Mrs Hutchins, along with our two school ambassadors in Year 6, will be more than happy to give you a tour!