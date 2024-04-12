Classical music in schools initiative comes to Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Playground Proms are the brainchild of comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics and began in 2021 as a way to perform during COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. The first two tours were such a success that a third tour received an Arts Council England grant which meant the project could be rolled out to even more schools across the country. This current tour is estimated to reach over 50,000 children.

The workshops combine Graffiti Classics’ renowned virtuosic musicianship with their trademark humour, educating children through hilarious collaborative performances that enable them to explore and develop their own musicality. The children will learn about musical instruments, conducting and composing and hear some of the most iconic classical music pieces presented in the company's unique style. Following the schools’ workshops, there will be pop-up performances in key areas in the regions being visited for the wider community to enjoy

Cathal Ó Dúill from Playground Proms said, “We believe classical music can be enjoyed by everyone and the response to both our schools’ workshops and performances in the local communities show this. Some children we perform with may have never heard any live classical music before our visit and we believe passionately in the transformative nature of live music in all children’s lives. All our audiences really enjoy the music being presented in a new and fresh way and we hope this can go some way to show there is interest from the public and classical music should be invested in’’

The Playground Proms tour started in Norfolk in March before stopping in Kent and following the dates in Lancaster, will visit North Yorkshire, York, Cumbria, East Riding and Portsmouth.

For more on Playground Proms go to https://www.playgroundproms.net/