Clapham Primary School to remain open after fight by parents

Members of North Yorkshire County Council have agreed to keep Clapham Primary School open after a fight by parents and governors.

More than 200 written submissions were sent to the council in response to the proposed closure of the small primary school.

North Yorkshire county councillors vote on whether to close Clapham Primary School.

The issues raised by local people echoed the deep-seated anxieties within rural communities at the loss of vital infrastructure, such as primary schools and GP surgeries.

At the meeting of the North Yorkshire County Council Executive in Northallerton today, Tuesday April 30, it was agreed to stop the closure process and allow the school governors to implement the recovery plan which was developed jointly with the Community Action Group.

The councillors expressed their satisfaction with the reasonable and measured response from the community.

Iain Crossley, Community Action Group chair, parent Rob Willett and Rev John Davies presented the case with the support of Coun David Ireton.

Mr Crossley said: “We are delighted that for the first time councillors have taken the option to stop a closure and keep Clapham Primary School open.

“We look forward to working with the governors to continue to develop the school for the benefit of local children.

“Already parents have expressed their confidence in the school and this can only continue to develop.”

Mr Willett said: “Clapham Primary School provides an excellent education in a rural setting for our daughter.

“We do not feel the size of the classes is in any way detrimental to her schooling, and indeed the mixing of different age groups is beneficial as it teaches her social interactions with both older and younger pupils.”